The Tasmanian Planning Commission will begin hearings into a $140 million proposed development at Swansea on Thursday.
The TPC has listed 14 days of hearing into the controversial Cambria Green proposal throughout June.
The Cambria Green proposal was first lodged in April 2018 by a Chinese-related company Cambria Green Agriculture and Tourism Management Pty Ltd.
It comprises hundreds of units and villas, a health retreat, golf course, entertainment facilities, crematoria and cemeteries, and educational and occasional care on farmland near Swansea.
A community group opposed to the development, East Coast Alliance, will be represented at the hearings by ERA Planning and Environment and five experts.
President Anne Held said the experts would address previously stated concerns of the TPC such as agriculture, environment and natural values, hydrology, heritage and the economic costs and benefits of the tourism proposal.
"The decision of the independent Tasmanian Planning Commission at these hearings wil be critical to the outcome for Cambria Green," Ms Held said.
The planning process for the development has been fraught with a decision by the Tasmanian Planning Commission overturned in a Supreme Court appeal by the developers.
Justice Stephen Estcourt quashed a November 2019 ruling by the TPC which found that it could not consider the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council scheme rezoning because it did not have the consent of all corporate owners of the 3000-hectare block of land.
However, Justice Estcourt found that Melbourne businessman Ronald Hu had legitimately acted as the agent of each of the landowners in the Cambria Green Agriculture and Tourism Pty Ltd consortium comprising some eight separate companies.
In that appeal new evidence was put before the Supreme Court, that had not been seen by the TPC, in the form of an affidavit from a landowning company director and shareholder, Liu Kejing.
Justice Estcourt said that after having considered the affidavit he was persuaded that the relevant landowner consent was given.
"That affidavit put beyond doubt that Mr Hu and the managing company had the authority of each of the landowners to make the rezoning request," he said.
Justice Estcourt said that it would not be fair to have Mr Hu appear before the same TPC members which had described him as "untruthful', "misleading", "unreliable", "defensive" and "evasive" for the relisted rezoning.
A new Commission under the chairmanship of Mr Ramsay will hear the latest rezoning application.
The East Coast Alliance was formed in 2018 in response to community concerns about the Cambria proposal.
It represents some 700 individuals and organisations.
Liberal Senator Eric Abetz has been strongly opposed to the development calling the process a debacle.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
