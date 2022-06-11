The Examiner
SOLACE depicts landscapes missed during COVID lockdowns

Nikita McGuire
Updated June 11 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:30am
SPACES OF PEACE: Tasmanian artist Michael Weitnauer's latest collection of artworks looks at places of solace. Picture: Paul Scambler

For his latest collection of works, Tasmanian landscape and abstract painter Michael Weitnauer revisited the places in nature he missed during COVID lock downs.

