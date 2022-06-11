For his latest collection of works, Tasmanian landscape and abstract painter Michael Weitnauer revisited the places in nature he missed during COVID lock downs.
Entitled SOLACE, the exhibition contains over 10 canvas paintings depicting various locations around Tasmania such as Bay of Fires, Lake St Clair, the Tamar, Pieman Heads and the Huon Valley among others.
Advertisement
"It's a revisiting of places specifically in Tasmania that have got meaning for me, places that I am able to reflect and find a bit of peace," he said.
"It's a reflection of the last few years we have had where we weren't able to get out as much and visit those places.
"A lot of friends that I know, especially in places like Melbourne, were in a lot of stress because of lockdown and COVID restrictions. It made people realise their appreciation for natural places and the great bits of nature in Tasmania that we take for granted."
Mr Weitnaur said that this exhibition presents images of places in our natural environment that give him moments of presence and tranquillity.
"Being unable to visit places for so long it made people realise their appreciation for natural spaces and the great bits of nature in Tasmania that we take for granted," he said.
"That is the theme of this collection; revisited spaces that bring me peace."
SOLACE is on display at Gallery Pejean on George Street until July 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.