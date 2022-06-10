It takes a lot of courage to ask for help, but for the Starting Point Neighbourhood House volunteers, the number of people finding that courage is growing.
More and more people are finding themselves below the poverty line, and the services at the community house are just as popular as the cup of coffee they give to every person who walks through the doors.
The news comes in the wake of another interest rate rise by the Reserve Bank of Australia, with a decision to add increased stress to the household budget.
Tasmanian Council of Social Services chief executive Adrienne Picone said the increased pressure required an increase to income support payments, rent assistance and more investment in social housing and real wage rises.
"This must be a matter of priority for new Housing and Homelessness Minister, Julie Collins, who will have seen firsthand the dire state of our housing market," she said.
More and more people are seeking assistance, and one of those is volunteer Lyn Rodman, who brings along her elderly family friend for knitting and company.
"She is 94 years old, I bring her along for knitting, but then I will bring her back for soup. She's been alone for a long while, so it helps her to get out of the house," she said.
Ms Rodman said her friend had been hospitalised in the past, and needed a lot of support because her own family had moved away.
"She comes and picks up the bits and pieces here, so we bring her for knitting but she always picks other things up," she said.
And her friend is not alone, Ms Rodman said she also often packs an extra freezer meal, or a loaf of bread for her other neighbours, who are doing it tough.
The Neighbourhood House has become a haven for the homeless, those at risk of homelessness, or those living from paycheck to paycheck.
House manager Nettie Burr, who has been with the centre for several years, said she had never seen this amount of people seeking support.
"We partner with other organisations who provide us with things, for example we recently got a donation of sleeping bags, so we pulled together some swags for the people who are homeless so they have somewhere to sleep," she said.
Ms Picone said the data was clear, affording the essentials was becoming harder.
"With a second - and significantly larger - rise to interest rates in as many months, Tasmanians will feel the impact on what is an already tight household budget," she said.
"This is yet another blow to people on low and modest incomes already struggling with cost of living pressures. It will increase the cost of housing for those repaying a mortgage and result in higher rents if passed on by property investors."
Ms Burr said partnerships with local food companies and crisis food bank Loaves and Fishes mean they offer food such as bread and produce supplemented from the community garden for people who need it.
The community house also offers a freezer stashers program every Wednesday, where clients can purchase hot food for the freezer at a low price.
Ms Burr said one of the marked differences between this year from others was the demographic changes.
"We are seeing just as many young people as older people, whereas we may have only seen older people through [in the past]."
Ms Rodman, who suffers from a back injury, said she often purchased the freezer meals because she has not been able to go shopping due to her injury.
"I need to be careful how much I can carry, and haven't been able to get to the shops."
She said money was tighter than it had been, and while she was lucky she had enough to get by, she knew a lot of others who were less fortunate.
That sentiment was echoed by the No Interest Loans Scheme coordinator Cynthia Clements, who runs the scheme at the Starting Point Neighbourhood House.
"Everyone has a story [about homelessness or the cost of living]," she said.
The NILS scheme is a state government-run scheme that offers no-interest loans for low-income Tasmanians.
The average amount of loans offered during a year sits around 100. However, the Starting Point Neighbourhood House has approved 120 NILS loans this year. Fifty per cent were repeat loan applicants, while the rest were new customers.
Ms Clements said that figure was a double-edged sword.
"It's good on one level because it means we're accessing people we haven't got to before, but it also means that there are more people who need the loans," she said.
Loans were approved for household items such as washing machines, heat pumps and car repairs, but Ms Clements said winter was often a busy time because things break down, but also the rebates for heat pumps come into effect.
Ms Burr said popular services at the neighbourhood house included the Loaves and Fishes food bank, the freezer stashers and the op shop.
However, they had also delivered 263 boxes of fruit and vegetables for vulnerable people this year alone.
Ms Burr said the Neighbourhood House was a friendly, no-judgement zone and they offer a cup of coffee to everyone who walks through the double doors.
"One thing we do is that we always make sure that people leave with something, even if it's just a coffee, a chat or a flyer, we are here."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
