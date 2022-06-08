Health Department, union trade barbs over inter-hospital policy

A new inter-hospital patient transfer initiative launched ahead of budget estimates week has been caught up in a row between the health department and the union.
The news of the inter-hospital patient transfer system that was announced by the state government on Sunday, ahead of the first health budget estimates session on Monday.
Labelled a new way to streamline patient transfer between hospitals, Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff announced the policy would allow for patients to be transferred between hospitals in Tasmania without the need to be re-admitted to the emergency department.
However, Australian Nursing and Midwifery Foundation secretary Emily Shepherd said members remained skeptical on the real impact this decision would have on workloads.
Health analyst Martyn Goddard was also skeptical about how the policy would impact on reducing well-documented pressures facing the ED.
These negative positions have raised the attention of Health Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks who said in a statement health professionals had been crying out for a statewide approach.
"Contrary to some public commentary, we expect the new statewide IHT Policy will make a significant impact in reducing pressures on our EDs and ambulance services by improving access and flow of patients from ambulance to hospital ward," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
"Over 3000 medium and high-acuity transfers occur each year, which equates to thousands of hours saved for both pandemic and emergency department staff if the patient quickly transitions to the intended ward rather than the emergency department or the ramp."
Ms Shepherd said the union stood by its comments regarding the inter-hospital transfer.
"Members when consulted, were aware that this was a newly consolidated statewide policy (inluding those who are in patient coordination roles), but were skeptical of the real impact that this would have on workloads and wait times for patients, given that whether or not a transferred patients goes through the ED or not, is usually dependent on whether the inpatient bed is available," she said.
"The ANMF and its members will happily stand corrected if the policy is the panacea to ED over crowding and patient wait times for transfer, however, they woud also welcome immediate action on increasing the suppport to the nursing and midwifery professions who are meeting increased demand for health care services with increasing amounts of overtime and agency staff, with minimal additional resources."
Ms Morgan-Wicks said the policy had been welcomed by clinical staff and the policy would provide a "consistent statewide pathway" for patients."
"Before now, other than for time-critical transfers, we have had approximately 24 different and conflicting internal protocols and guidelines in place across the state governing hospital transfers," she said.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said the policy was developed in consultation across the hospitals and with Ambulance Tasmania.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
