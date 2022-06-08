Tasmania JackJumpers' American import Josh Magette will return for the 2022-23 NBL season after re-signing with the club on a one-year deal.
Magette played a crucial role in the JackJumpers' inaugural campaign, finishing third in the most valuable player count and second in the league in assists, averaging 5.89 per game.
The 32-year-old 185-centimetre point guard also averaged more than 12 points and 1.2 steals per game in the 2021-22 NBL season as the Tasmanian franchise stormed towards the grand final.
"We're absolutely thrilled that we've been able to get a deal done to bring Josh back for another season," JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said.
"He provided fantastic leadership and direction both on and off the floor in our first year and we're really excited to have him back in JackJumpers colours again.
"He is a fantastic fit for us as we look to improve and grow as a club."
Magette said he and his family are delighted to be returning to Tasmania.
"I'm so excited to be coming back to Tassie for another season," he said.
"We could not have enjoyed last season more; the fans were just incredible and I'm excited to continue building on the foundations we have laid with a great group of guys."
Magette has returned home to the US state of Alabama with his wife, Christina, and daughter, Josephine, to enjoy an extended break during the NBL off-season.
The Magettes have recently announced they are expecting a second child in December.
"It's really special to be having the baby in Tasmania," he added.
"The whole club is so family-orientated, and we feel really well supported by everyone especially the staff and other young families.
"We're hoping some of our family will be able to visit from the US around the time the baby is due and meet everyone here. The bub is definitely going to be a mini JackJumper from the very start!"
The family will return to Tasmania in mid-August for the JackJumpers' 2022-23 pre-season.
Magette's well-travelled career has taken him to clubs in The Netherlands, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Turkey and across his homeland including Orlando Magic in the NBA.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
