The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania JackJumpers' Josh Magette re-signs for 2022-23 NBL season

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Magette

Tasmania JackJumpers' American import Josh Magette will return for the 2022-23 NBL season after re-signing with the club on a one-year deal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.