Falls Festival would not remain in Tasmania without $2 million government contribution.

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 8 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 8:30am
Falls Festival organisers wanted $2 million in funding to stay in Tasmania

Falls Festival organisers requested $2 million in government funding to stage the 2021 New Year's Eve event in Tasmania, a budget estimates hearing has revealed.

