Car shunted seven metres by drink driver

A drink driver collided with a parked car pushing it seven metres into a front yard of a house, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Kiandra Maree Williams, 26, of Newnham pleaded guilty to a count of driving without due care and attention and driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.
Police prosecutor Dave Mathieson said that at 1.10am on May 3, 2022 the defendant crashed her car into a parked car in Crandon Crescent at Newnham.
He said her car pushed the parked car into a front yard of a house.
"The defendant's vehicle ended up on the opposite side of the street and the defendant exited the vehicle and crawled along the ground," Mr Mathieson said.
Two witnesses who heard the crash asked Williams if she was all right.
She left the scene on foot.
Police found Williams at 2.04am at a house in Lawson Street where she recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.072.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said the crash had significant ramifications including the loss of her job as a disability support worker because of the loss of her car.
There was $5000 worth of damage to Williams' car and likely damages for the parked car and the householder's fence.
Mr Doyle said Williams had left an address after a physical altercation at a residence she was at.
"She removed herself from being physically assaulted," he said.
"The person followed her outside and she made the instantaneous decision to drive.
"It was legitimate need to protect herself."
He said Williams had no prior offences and it was an out of character event.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said an accident was precisely the thing that could happen when a person drove with alcohol in their body.
He said that Williams had no previous offences for alcohol related offending, but had previously been found guilty of driving without proper control of a vehicle in March 2021.
He said that given the reason that Williams drove indicated it was not a blatant defiance of the law.
"You had to leave for your own safety.
"It is mitigating although you should have looked for alternatives."
She was fined $346 and disqualified from driving for three months.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
