"Last season, there were four of us and now we've grown to about 10 or more and they're just constantly coming in, it's a really good thing to see."
Second-year boundary Montanna Mountney is part of a growing group of Northern Tasmania Football Umpires Association female members.
Advertisement
It's significant considering umpires are under intense scrutiny due to new rules and there's a major shortage nationwide.
So how has the club managed to increase its female participation?
Vice-president Jake McKercher feels the group's numbers are up on the back of young girls being inspired by other female NTFA umpires.
There are a host of teenagers who are now in their second year as well as experienced women.
"I think having Sarah (Shepherd) as president, having that figurehead and public figure has also been a big positive," he said.
He highlighted how much of a boost the numbers jump had given the club.
"It's been great, when I first started 10 years ago I think we had one (female umpire)," he said.
"So to have 10 plus (is great) and they're all young and they get together in their groups and they love it and keep coming back.
"It's great we've been able to provide a bit of a pathway and platform for girls to be able to get involved in footy and umpiring."
What motivated the second years to return?
Boundary umpire Natasha Feeney spoke of the confidence she'd gained.
"My first year was absolutely amazing, it boosted my confidence a heap because I hated running out in public," the 21-year-old said.
"But now since joining umpiring, I just don't really care what anyone else thinks.
"I just go out there and participate."
She said others should consider jumping on board.
"I would definitely encourage people who have anxiety or trouble going out in public to join," she said.
Advertisement
"Because we're so supportive and encourage everyone to get out there and do their best job, no matter their fitness level."
She added: "Once you step out on the field, the only thing you're thinking about is the game and you get so into it."
Breeanna Farrell said meeting new people, building friendships, helping out her community and learning more about the game were great aspects of umpiring.
"There are downfalls as a female umpire, people don't take you seriously sometimes and I've had a few experiences with that," she added.
The 14-year-old holds her own though and as she noted she's "in charge of the whistle".
She explained she was quiet out on the field at the start but it's clear she's now a leader among the young group of girls.
Advertisement
Breeanna was a field umpire for under-18s as well as some women's games last year.
This year she's focused on the women's as she builds towards officiating men's reserves matches.
The teenager has also taken on junior field umpiring on Sundays for extra experience.
She explained it was satisfying giving under-12s their first taste of playing games with umpires and helping them out.
Breeanna, who joined the club in response to a NTFUA Facebook post her mum saw, managed to rope Montanna in as well.
Montanna tends to boundary umpire the men's reserves matches and she's keen to officiate more TSL games in the future.
Advertisement
"At the start, I was very nervous about doing my first games and I went straight to premier league," she said.
"The first games were definitely tough to get my head around the game and what was happening but as time went on, it got a lot easier and the club made me feel welcome."
First-year boundary umpire Taryn Farrell was inspired to take it up after watching her older sister, Breeanna last year.
Natasha and Taryn spoke of the value of having other female umpires around to share experiences with whether it be at training or after a match.
"I was excited to join this year because there were a lot more girls joining and it's nicer because we experience different things during the games then a lot of the boys do," Taryn said.
"We experience something and the boys won't always understand it but a lot of the girls will so it's good to have people who understand if someone yells at you during a game or something like that."
Advertisement
The young umpires said they were well supported and McKercher outlined how they're mentored.
"Early on, they learn on the training track and get taught all the basics and then when they do their first couple of games, they'll be with a senior umpire whether they're field, boundary or goal," he said.
"We get them to progress from there and give them feedback and they learn and get better and push through the ranks."
Breeanna also highlighted they are part of a national female mentorship program run by AFL umpire, Eleni Glouftsis.
They jump on a video call with female umpires across Australia and talk about the challenges of boosting female representation.
She said increasing female changerooms was one point brought up. She noted that was happening at some NTFA clubs as they renovated.
Advertisement
Another exciting aspect of the young female brigade is they're all ambitious.
Breeanna (under-17), Taryn and Montanna (under-14) play footy for Evandale and feel their footy has benefited from learning more about the rules.
They all expressed interest in either playing or officiating at the elite level.
Natasha doesn't play footy but is also aiming to go to the next level with umpiring.
"I like the little club just as it is but I wouldn't mind going to some of the bigger games, not so much the AFL because that's a bit too far for me," she said.
"I don't mind the AFL women's, if I could make it to that, that would be great, that's one of my main goals."
Advertisement
NTFUA training is at Prospect Park on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6pm for those interested.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.