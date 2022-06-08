Some Tasmanian child protection staff still do not have access to their offices after the building sustained storm damage and mould outbreaks last month, but the union says the site has long been a source of health and safety concerns.
Repair works are ongoing on the first level of the Woodhouse building in New Town and staff have been temporarily moved to other offices in the St John's Park precinct, while others are working from home.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said engineers had inspected the building and deemed it "structurally safe". Communities Tasmania staff have been able to return to the lower part of the building.
He said assessments were ongoing, and works were expected to be finished by June 20.
"The building is being assessed to determine the extent of the damage and remediation works are underway," Mr Jaensch said.
"To ensure continuity of services, alternative work arrangements have been made for staff.
"I'm advised that preliminary assessments suggest the cause of the damage was water entry into the building from blocked internal guttering associated with extreme weather events.
"Clean-up works are continuing and access to the building is available with the exception of some isolated areas."
The storm event occurred in early May, and staff reported internal water leaking, mould infestations and sagging ceilings.
The building is also on the asbestos register, but Mr Jaensch said it is classified as "low risk" with "limited products identified".
"That independent inspection has been undertaken which has determined that materials containing asbestos have been unaffected by the water event, and were noted to be satisfactorily encapsulated and in good condition," he said.
The Community and Public Sector Union has regularly raised concerns about conditions for public sector workers and those accessing services in the Woodhouse building.
The union has unsuccessfully sought access to reports regarding the safety of the building.
CPSU Tasmania general secretary Thirza White said they remained concerned about "the level of secrecy" over reports into the building's safety.
"The reports must be released to employees and Workplace Health and Safety representatives for review. It's not good enough to hide behind the fact that Health manages the building as to a reason why the information can't be shared," she said.
"Every time it rains there are problems with the building. It has been an ongoing problem for years that must be fixed."
The Commission of Inquiry has heard evidence regarding workload pressures facing the state's child protection workers.
Ms White said it was unreasonable to expect them to work in a potentially unsafe building.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
