The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian racing integrity review recommends expanded Appeal Board

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPANSION CALL: A review of Tasmania's racing integrity set-up suggests an expansion of the Appeal Board to speed up the appeal process.
Dale Monteith, author of the review of Tasmania's Racing Regulation Act 2004.
Kayleb Williams drives Hayden Bromac to his sixth win of the season at Mowbray on Tuesday. Picture: Stacey Lear

Advertisement

Ad

Of all the recommendations contained in the 40-page Review Of The Racing Regulation Act 2004, released on Wednesday, one in particular will be welcomed almost universally within the industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.