Advertisement
Of all the recommendations contained in the 40-page Review Of The Racing Regulation Act 2004, released on Wednesday, one in particular will be welcomed almost universally within the industry.
It is designed to speed up the appeal process and end undesirable long delays in the handing down of decisions.
Review author Dale Monteith, one of Australia's most experienced racing administrators, recommended that consideration be given to expanding the number of Racing Appeal Board members.
He said that a larger board should "assist in overcoming time delays with appeals being heard and determined".
These delays have long been a bugbear of industry participants and followers.
Within reason, those found guilty of offences should serve their penalties as soon as possible. That would seem fundamental to the integrity process.
To most, it's not acceptable that cases are allowed to drag on for months and months.
Right now, the Appeal Board web site lists several cases, dating back to last year, that have been heard but no decision has been handed down.
And that is not particularly unusual.
By his recommendations, Monteith appears to have accepted that the Appeal Board is under-manned and overworked.
For that reason, he also recommends the board be provided with administrative support by the office of the proposed new integrity body to be known as TasRIC (a replacement for the Office Of Racing Integrity).
Again, that should speed up the process.
Further, he recommends that the Appeal Board chairman provides TasRIC and a proposed new Tasracing Integrity Unit with recommendations to improve stewards' advocacy skills at appeals and the conduct of stewards' inquiries.
The bulk of Monteath's recommendations relate to integrity - in essence, removing the roles of the Racing Director and ORI and transferring all current functions and powers to the two new integrity bodies that would share responsibilities.
Whether that is merely shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic only time will tell. At the end of the day, any integrity setup, whatever its structure, is only as good as its personnel.
But something had to be done. Unfortunately, ORI lost the confidence of the racing industry a long time ago.
An expanded Appeal Board would present an opportunity for cases to be graded, based on the severity of the charge and the penalty.
Advertisement
The chairman and/or a senior board member could hear appeals against disqualifications and substantial fines while back-up board members could deal with basic short-term riding and driving suspensions or low level fines.
A similar system operated years ago in quite a few states, including Victoria, and seemed to be well accepted.
In theory, it could be another way of speeding up proceedings.
Victorian-based jockey Bruno Neto was suspended for one meeting for breaching the whip rules at Elwick on Sunday.
Stewards reported that Neto used his whip nine times prior to the 100m mark - four times more than is permitted - while riding Talkingaboutmygirl in the Maiden Plate.
Jockey Anthony Darmanin was reprimanded for not riding unplaced favourite Four Letter Word out to the line in the Class 1 Plate.
Advertisement
Darmanin said he had placed the filly under pressure at the 700m but she had failed to respond to his riding.
Four Letter Word finished sixth, beaten 5-1/2 lengths.
Trainer Glenn Stevenson was fined $500 for taking the wrong horse to the track which resulted in the late scratching of Gregorian Chant.
Stable foreman Nicole Luttrell was fined $400, fully suspended, for using abusive language towards a Tasracing employee at the Brighton Training Centre.
Former NSW pacer Rocknlachlan bled at his Tasmanian debut at Mowbray on Tuesday.
The gelding, who had been transferred to the Conor Crook stable, was well backed to start $3.30 favourite when fifth to Helikaon.
Advertisement
It was his second bleeding attack and he is automatically banned for life.
Harness stewards suspended reinsman Ben Woodsford for three meetings for misconduct at the Carrick trials on May 14.
Woodsford pleaded guilty to verbally abusing another driver during a trial using loud and offensive language.
They also invoked a suspended $250 fine that had been imposed under the same rule in April.
Tasmanian sprinter Our Little Ted has gained a start in the $130,000 Benchmark 84 Handicap at Sandown on Saturday but didn't fare too well at the barrier draw.
If the emergencies don't get a run, he will jump from gate 13 with Damien Thornton to ride.
Advertisement
Our Little Ted started at 100-1 when an unlucky 12th to Jigsaw at Caulfield on May 28 but this time bookies are being more conservative.
He opened at $21 with tab.com.au.
Ben Yole will almost feel like he's at home when he is represented by four runners in a race at Kilmore on Thursday night.
Yole has Good Feelings, Heidi Go Seek, Denstown and Machavelli in the Rating 30-45 Pace.
He also has Border Cross and Southern Gnp in another race for the same class.
Yole had three winners at Mowbray on Tuesday including Hayden Bromac who has been his most successful horse this season with six wins netting almost $42,000 in stakes.
Advertisement
The trainer has 61 acceptors for the nine races in Hobart on Sunday night including 12 in one race.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.