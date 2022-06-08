The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Safe beds for pets whose Tasmanian owners are fleeing domestic violence or entering homelessness

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:57am, first published 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pets killed in family violence, RSPCA gets funding to help

Family pets are often caught up in the harms of family violence, used as pawns by perpetrators to intimidate and create fear.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.