New budget taking Tasmanians backwards

After being dragged to the polls a year early on the basis of stable government and a strong economy, Tasmanians have every right to feel ripped off at the chaos, inaction and waste the Liberals have delivered just over 12 months later.
And nowhere is that clearer than the Rockliff-Ferguson government's first budget, which has revealed a government that has completely lost its way.
Instead of building a better future for all Tasmanians, the Liberals are actually taking us backwards, after months of being consumed by the disunity in their own ranks.
Michael Ferguson's first budget as Treasurer has laid bare the lack of experience in Liberal ranks, after the resignations of the former Premier and Treasurer Peter Gutwein, two other MPs and the loss of a third of the Cabinet.
Amid a sea of red ink, the budget statements show ballooning debt, with no strategy to get it under control and little to show for all this spending, with health and housing waiting lists blowing out and our children's education outcomes going in the wrong direction.
The truth is Michael Ferguson has wrecked the budget, with the government borrowing $3.5 million every day for the next four years, on the way to a record debt of $5.2 billion, leaving Tasmanians to foot the bill for more than $600 million in interest payments.
The state's inflation rate is already the highest it's been in more than 20 years - at 5.8 per cent, well above the national average and well beyond the growth in wages.
And Tasmanians are feeling the consequences of this every day, with the cost of living rising more than twice as fast as wages, making life harder and harder for families, and putting further pressure on overstretched workers.
Water and power prices are going up and the government has introduced new taxes on every household, and yet support for pensioners and concession card holders was cut in the budget.
Under the Liberals' economic management, Tasmanians are not only paying more for the basics, they're also finding it harder to find somewhere to live, with soaring rents and the dream of owning a home increasingly out of reach.
And while Tasmanians struggle to make ends meet, the knock-on effect to business is without question. You can't spend what you don't have and people who can't afford to house or feed their families can't afford to support local businesses.
The government pretends everything is rosy but an honest appraisal of data shows headwinds for the Tasmanian economy.
The release of the latest State Final Demand figures underline this, with Tasmania's domestic economy shrinking for the second quarter in a row, and household spending and private capital investment both down, along with business confidence, consumer confidence and building approvals.
Respected economist Saul Eslake has said Tasmania's economy has slowed, and we are the only state going backwards.
Tasmania's population too has gone backwards for the past two quarters, as young Tasmanians again leave for the mainland, seeking better pay, better opportunities and cheaper housing.
Meanwhile, the Liberals' hallmark failure to deliver numerous projects promised to Tasmanians continues, with little to no progress on projects like the $580 million redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital, the Burnie and Glenorchy ambulance superstations, Hobart's Macquarie Point and the Cradle Mountain Cableway.
All this government has delivered is a cost-of-living crisis, new taxes, falling real wages, declining population, record debt and a ridiculous proposal to spend $750 million on a floating stadium in Hobart.
Mr Rockliff and Mr Ferguson need to scrap the bin tax, reverse their cuts to cost-of-living support, begin addressing the soaring cost of rents and back a real wage rise for workers.
And, they need to get serious about grasping the economic opportunities of the future and getting Tasmania off the bottom of the economic ladder.
This means developing our abundant renewable energy resources, working with our primary industries and innovative businesses and driving real, transformative change in our education system.
These are basic economic measures this government seems incapable of delivering.
Tasmanians who voted for stability and a strong economy deserve so much better than the future outlined for them in this budget.
They deserve a government that is serious about tackling the cost-of-living crisis and building a better future for all Tasmanians.
