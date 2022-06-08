A pedestrian in Launceston's CBD has been struck by a vehicle on the intersection of York and Bathurst Streets on Wednesday morning.
Tasmania Police were called to the scene at 11am and advised that the pedestrian received no serious injuries.
Advertisement
The road was blocked off whilst police responded to the incident, but has now re-opened to traffic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.