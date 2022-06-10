A planning application has been lodged with the City of Launceston to create a new circus school and rock climbing hub.
READ MORE: 'Bad drunk' fined $2000 for rampage
Advertisement
The development at 3 Kiln Court, St Leonards, will utilise the old former kiln to develop a rockling climbing facility.
The planning application, which has been advertised since May 21, will utilise two existing buildings, one for sport and recreation use and the other has been marked for research and development.
There will be an extension to the concrete building.
The Launceston circus school, Circ's'cool, closed its door in 2019 when the building they were renting on Frederick Street was sold, it hasn't been confirmed if the new circus facilities will be rented by the same business or if the space will be utilised in another way.
The planning documents for the recreation building include multiple stories for office space. The circus school will be a single-story, large volume space.
The feedback for this application closed on Monday, June 6 and will now seek approval from City of Launceston.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.