The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Application for recreation build in St Leonards

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 10 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW BUILD: Planning document to utilise old kiln. Picture: Alison Foletta

A planning application has been lodged with the City of Launceston to create a new circus school and rock climbing hub.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.