The City of Launceston council has announced it is working with community groups for use of the former YMCA facility at Kings Meadows.
Mayor Albert van Zetten said the council was working through a number of inquiries relating to the facilities.
Advertisement
"At this stage, we are reviewing what the future use of that facility looks like but I can say we have had a significant number of inquiries from interested community groups. Our officers will continue to work through that over the coming weeks," he said.
"From our perspective, it's important to understand what the best use of that facility will be going forward.
"Perhaps that means there could be more than one user of that site - we will see how that plays out. But we are keen to have a conversation with the community about how that may look into the future."
The YMCA building at Kings Meadows continues to serve parts of the community despite its doors closing on June 4.
The Northern Tasmanian Netball Association is launching Tuesday and Wednesday evening social matches at the end of June.
The association's operation manager Tracy Jones said the association had heard it was able to rent out the facilities.
"We're quite excited because at the moment our social rosters had to be on a Sunday night at the Silverdome that's not always available. It was really hard to be able to run a social roster and not have the reliance of it being weekly," she said.
Ms Jones said social sport was important not just for physical health but also mental health in the community.
"We've been knocked about especially since COVID, it's nice to be able to socialise," she said.
Launceston Basketball Association has also sought to use the facilities for its junior programs. Ms Jones said there was a shortage of facilities which is felt even more as it gets colder. "Most sports now that are played on courts are leaning towards indoor now," she said.
Ms Jones said the association had been able to hire the courts for social netball until December.
The Police and Youth Community Club at Newstead has a basketball court that can be hired out for sports. A spokesperson from the club said it was hoping to get social sports running as soon as possible but availability is very limited due to current bookings.
Advertisement
"We have had to turn away sports clubs from hiring our court due to lack of court availability," the spokesperson said.
Cr van Zetten said the council was more than aware of the shortfall in the number of indoor courts for sports in Launceston.
"That is why we're keen to maintain the use of the YMCA building and to work with the state government to deliver the Northern Suburbs Recreation Hub at Mowbray," he said.
"We know that participation rates in sports such as basketball and futsal have increased significantly over the past several years and we expect that to continue, particularly now that Tasmania has its own NBL team.
"Outside of the established locations there are full-size basketball courts at Riverbend Park, which have proven to be incredibly popular. These are used socially by the public, a wide number of community groups and social basketball teams.
"Our parks and reserves are often used as venues for social activities, such as the equestrian ground behind UTAS Stadium which is used for soccer and touch football."
Advertisement
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.