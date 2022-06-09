The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The City of Launceston is working with the community to understand the best use of the former YMCA facility

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:12am, first published June 9 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME ON: Blair Smith and Tracy Jones from Northern Tas Netball Association are keen to find a home for social games. Picture: Paul Scambler

The City of Launceston council has announced it is working with community groups for use of the former YMCA facility at Kings Meadows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.