Tasmania Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing Summerhill man Paul Douglas Warmsley.
Advertisement
Mr Warmsley was last seen on Sunday May 8, 2022, at approximately 10.30am walking in the Summerhill area.
Mr Warmsley is described as caucasian and 183 centimetres tall with a heavy build, blue eyes, fair receding/shaved hair, a grey goatee beard, and a scorpion tattoo on his neck.
He is believed to be wearing a blue checked flannelette shirt and grey track pants.
Police are today conducting an aerial search of the Duck Reach and the Cataract Gorge using the Police rescue helicopter.
Any information as to the whereabouts of Mr Warmsley can be provided to police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.