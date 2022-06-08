As temperatures drop, discover the art of chilling coastal-style

Let me paint you a scene of what winter on the East Coast is like.
You get up early and there is definitely a chill in the air, but no frost, and the sun is still shining.
You head to the beach for a morning walk and find a calm, still ocean, the water so clear you can see the fish swimming through the waves.
If you are lucky enough you may even catch a glimpse of a dolphin or a whale; humpbacks start their annual migratory journey north between May and July, and return around September.
You look up and down the beach and notice you have the whole place to yourself.
The truth is, winters on the East Coast are a lot milder than those experienced in Launceston and Hobart.
It is a perfect time to get out and enjoy our area, and you won't find a shortage of things to do both inside and outside.
Every year over the long weekend, Break O'Day hosts the St Marys Car, Bike and Boat Show and the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival based in St Helens.
The car show features live music and street food but most importantly classic cars, muscle cars and more.
The Arts Festival starts Friday night at Panorama where there will be a smoking ceremony to officially open the event followed by the announcement of the winner of the major $20,000 art prize.
This year also marks the return of the very popular Secret People, Secret Places, an arts trail around the municipality along which the many talented artists of our area open their doors to the public.
Or if you are feeling brave, you might take part in the Dawn Dash nude swim at Binalong Bay on Saturday.
If you are not up to travelling, there will be a Makers Market at Panorama showcasing a range of artisan wares from across the state.
For more visit the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival website or Facebook page.
This year there will also be a brand new addition to the event that I am really looking forward to, the official opening of two sculptures as part of a brand new sculpture trail.
I am not meant to tell you too much about it at this stage, but what I can say is that the sculptures will be on the Georges Bay Multi-User Track and I look forward to seeing these and more sculptures added each year.
Of course you should all know by now that the St Helens MTB trails are perfect for riding in winter.
In fact riders told us last year they thought our trails were better in winter than summer.
Earlier this month we announced we had realigned almost five kilometres of the Bay of Fires trail to move it off an old fire road on to single track.
This new five-kilometre section has new features including a log-ride, and winds its way through giant granite boulders.
If you visit our area, and let's just say on the off chance it may be raining, there are a few other things to see and do in the area.
Here are my top three:
No matter your interests, you will find plenty to see and do on the East Coast this winter.
