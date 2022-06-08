The Examiner
Tasmanian Nathaniel Atkinson helps Socceroos edge closer to World Cup

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
June 8 2022 - 1:00am
SLIDE RULE: Nathaniel Atkinson celebrates Ajdin Hrustics 84th-minute winner. Picture: Twitter

Nathaniel Atkinson and his Socceroo teammates are one match away from the World Cup.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

