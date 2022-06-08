Nathaniel Atkinson and his Socceroo teammates are one match away from the World Cup.
On a tough night for Tasmania's soccer talisman, Australia won their continental playoff against UAE to move to within 90 minutes of a fifth straight World Cup qualification.
Advertisement
They will play Peru next Tuesday morning for a spot at this year's tournament in Qatar.
In just his second full international, Atkinson's selection was something of a surprise but the 22-year-old Riverside Olympic product played the full 90 minutes as Australia won 2-1.
Playing on the right side of a back four, Atkinson was clearly targeted by the Middle East nation at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.
Several times, the dangerous Harib Abdalla exploited space down UAE's left flank and Australia needed keeper Mat Ryan to keep them level.
Less than four minutes after Jackson Irvine's 53rd-minute opener, UAE's equaliser from Caio Canedo came from their left and the Socceroos needed an Ajdin Hrustic stunner six minutes from time to secure victory.
Having been selected by Graham Arnold for such an important match, Atkinson would appear to be well placed to retain his spot on Tuesday, but his performance was questioned by Channel Ten pundits Andy Harper and Luke Wilkshire.
"I think he had a tough night, Atkinson, there's no denying it," Wilkshire said.
"Abdalla was by far their best player and was a threat consistently and their goal came from there as well. That'll be an area of concern.
"Atkinson's strengths are going forward, not so much defensively and with him playing that way, it wasn't well suited to him."
The fixture was the latest in a succession of big matches Atkinson has played recently.
Having been named best-on-ground after scoring in the 2021 A-League Grand Final, he featured at the Tokyo Olympics, broke into the Heart of Midlothian first team, graced a Scottish Cup Final and made his full international debut in the 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in March.
"Dreams really do come true! Proud to become @socceroos #620," he posted on Instagram at the time.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.