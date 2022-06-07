Public sector worker injury claims escalate to $50 million in 2021-22

Personal injury liabilities for the government in the last financial year were 30-per-cent above what was expected, a budget estimates committee has heard.
Greens member Rosalie Woodruff on Thursday questioned the $50-million hit to the government's risk management fund and the reason behind it.
Treasury deputy secretary James Craigie said a number of factors had contributed to the risk including higher insurance premiums, higher workforce wages and growth in the workforce overall.
"With more people, you typically tend to get more claims," he said.
"In recent times, workers compensation claims have risen because of the change in the mix of claims and there has been an increase in psychological clients.
"And it's probably also partly to do with the nature of the work that some sectors in the public sector do, particularly first responders and higher risk industries."
The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday moved its cash rate up to 0.85 per cent, the second increase in as many months.
Under questioning from Labor's Shane Broad, Treasury secretary Tony Farrell said while the decision was not expected when the budget was formulated, it would not have a significant impact on the state's borrowing costs.
Dr Broad said the GST no-worse-off guarantee for Tasmania was due to expire in the same year that the Mersey Community Hospital was also to end.
He asked whether the fund would run to its full lifespan, to which Mr Farrell said it would.
He added there would be a partial dividend paid out for the hospital's operations in the final year as per the original plan.
From then, the hospital is to be funded by a 55-per-cent contribution from the state government and a 45-per-cent contribution from the federal government.
Mr Ferguson said he wanted to see the hospital funded equally by both levels of government from 2026-27 under the activity-based funding model.
"It is my hope that between now and then we see the federal government step up to 50-50," he said.
The budget contains a 2.5 per cent wage rise estimation for public sector workers when enterprise bargaining agreements are renegotiated this year.
Mr Ferguson said if the offer went up by 0.25 per cent, it would cost the budget $98.4 million over four years.
He said if it went up by 1 per cent, it would cost the budget $396.7 million over the same period.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
