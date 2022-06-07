The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Metro searches for new source for buses after it ditches arrangement with BusTech

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metro terminates contract for new buses with North-West manufacturer

Metro Tasmania has cancelled a contract for 26 new buses with a Wynyard-based manufacturer, despite having had the same business build 100 of its buses through a previous budget commitment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.