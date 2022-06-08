Launceston United don't like to do things easily.
Already handed an early kick-off at the ground of opponents coming off a bye, the Women's Super League pace-setters then lose both coaches and welcome a sky-full of injury clouds.
Birch Avenue's first statewide silverware this century is going to have to be earned.
The bizarre scenes in Saturday's 4-2 defeat of South Hobart saw co-coaches Frank Compton and Lynden Prince sent off and several players limp off.
As the club seeks to overturn the two red cards, it has been dealt some welcome good news on the injury front.
Free-scoring striker Ellie La Monte and influential holding midfielder Adilat Otto have both recovered well from their knocks.
And the same goes for midfield general Madi Gilpin - whose loss with a broken wrist initiated the momentum swing which saw United lose 3-1 to Olympia last year.
With or without Compton and Prince, United have grounds for confidence heading to this year's Statewide Cup final.
Wednesday's 11th-hour change of venue to KGV might have denied the Lions the chance to win a cup without leaving their den, but United have fond memories of Lightwood Park.
It was there in last year's semi-final that they came from 2-0 down to win and reach their first Women's Statewide Cup final.
And at the same venue just over a month ago, the clubs' only meeting this season finished in a 5-0 win to the visitors courtesy of a La Monte hat-trick and goals from Gilpin and Elodie Gray.
However, United will not take lightly any side featuring Danielle Kannegiesser.
The prolific former Hobart Zebra has dominated women's soccer in Tasmania, not least in 2017 when she amassed 21 goals in 20 league appearances.
On a rare goalless day for Kannegiesser, it was Cara Lashmar and Amy Ollington who claimed the goals which earned a shock come-from-behind semi-final win over Devonport.
United have a genuine belief that this is their year.
Prince said that before the season had begun, the playing group had set itself the primary target of winning the trophy they came so close to last season.
From the moment they won a quarter-final penalty shootout which witnessed just one miss, the team have believed their name is on the trophy.
Starting their league campaign with eight straight victories - including two over reigning champions Clarence - has only served to underline this belief.
"We'll have to set our alarm clocks, but I think we'll be fine," Compton joked as he reflected on the early start and long journey.
"We've played them before, we'll take plenty of supporters with us and the way this squad is going, we just want a cup final and will play it anywhere.
"Being a Northern team, we expect to have to travel for it.
"It really did sting losing the final last year and from the moment we drew South Hobart we've been talking about this.
"The girls believe we can put it right.
"We felt hard done-by and sorry for ourselves last year and really want to get a trophy for the club so are going down there to win for sure."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
