Surrender yourself to kneadful things

Most weeks I bake a cake.
Our favourite for many years has been the fabulous, flourless orange cake of winter wonder.
Or my absolute cracker, Persian Love Cake (Gerard Yaxley) - which I've perfected over almost two decades.
However, my husband has taken a lover.
She bakes every day.
She makes jam every night. Strawberry jam. If you want the best jam ....
Occasionally she sends him home with bush honey or chocolate crackles.
Rarely, she sends caramel slice (for me)! The nerve of that woman.
She lives just down the road and I guess, while I'm at work, her temptations are just a hop, skip and a jump away.
My orange cake, loyal readers, is better than hers.
It's one you no doubt have baked - boil, drain, cool then blitz 2 whole oranges, mix in 2 3/4 cups of almond meal, add 1 1/4 teasps. baking powder, beat together six eggs and a cup of sugar till light and creamy. Fold the lot and c'est bon.
In many ways it's a no-brainer of a cake.
This week he came home with 'her' orange cake. Was my orange cake suddenly not good enough?
What was I to do, dear reader?
I sat down with a very strong cup of tea and examined the crumb, smelled the orange and took a bite.
OMG - as a bogan youngling might say - the fragrance, the finesse of crumb, the lightness of it all.
I was defeated.
You win, I thought.
To make matters worse, on Wednesday he brought home two cakes.
A lemon loaf AND a banana cake.
I surrender.
Launceston CWA 1: DB - Zero
Update: CWA is now open 10-2 Saturdays.
Cause. Lost.
The majority of people living with disability vote and democracy doesn't discriminate.
Sadly, during the recent electoral disruption, nothing was said about resuscitating the NDIS and reviving the snuffed-out hope of choice and control to people living with disability.
Labor's Bill Shorten and now Minister for NDIS in the Albanese government, implemented the NDIS in 2013 - the passion project of MP Jenny Macklin.
Bill is a genuine, knowledgeable and articulate advocate for people living with disability.
Late in 2021 he visited St.Giles' Burnie campus and demonstrated a great depth of knowledge about the problems families find within the NDIS and he listened.
But will his knowledge make a difference against intransigent bureaucrats?
Fortunately, he is a significant Labor powerbroker.
I hope he uses his power to reform the NDIS - which has become at best a bureaucratic nightmare and worst a mean-spirited trick on our most vulnerable.
The previous government signalled a review.
A review is likely to take most of the next three years, and people with disability must exist within a system that is flawed and failing.
Reviews, by their nature, are bureaucrats' tool for wasting time and saving money.
Australia-wide people living with disability are finding a combination of COVID and NDIS bureaucracy exhausting.
In this new government, with the cards re-arranged, people with disability will again be shuffled to the bottom.
Many fear they will again become the invisible and instead of the choice and control the NDIS promised, they will go back to accepting the crumbs from the table of ability.
Many people with disability want to be players in our state's and nation's economies.
They should not be viewed as an expense or even worse, be pitied.
They have potential.
They have work ethic. They are a worthy investment.
When the NDIS was rolled out, they envisaged pathways to employment and inclusion.
They are waiting.
