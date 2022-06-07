Tasmania Police have announced an increased presence in Northern Tasmania to enforce safe driving, after the state recorded 28 deaths this year.
Acting Inspector Jason Jones said since launching their safer driving campaign Enough Is Enough on May 16, they had intercepted about 150 people speeding, and completed 3000 random breath tests.
He said about half of the drivers tested for drugs had returned a positive test during the campaign, which was launched to coincide with national road safety week.
The emphasis on a higher police presence on the road comes as the state records a sharp rise in the number of road deaths compared to the previous year, with 35 lives lost across the state due to traffic accidents in 2021.
"At the moment we've had 28 deaths - that affects 28 families, and it also affects emergency service workers who have to attend these accidents and see these horrific signs," Acting Inspector Jones said.
He said cautions would no longer be issued for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, fatigued, or on their phone - also known as the 'fatal five' offences.
"It could also be for such things as eating in the car, or having a dog on your lap," Acting Inspector Jones said.
"If that causes you to have an accident, you will get an infringement notice for that as well."
Acting Inspector Jones also said drivers needed to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy as the winter months approached, and said black ice and wet roads would be a particular risk.
Between January to May 11 this year there were 26 deaths from car accidents in the state, a rise of 16 more than the same time last year.
The most recent data from the Road Safety Advisory Council showed 86 serious road-related injuries over the same period.
In a statement earlier this month RSAC chairman Scott Tilyard said Tasmanians needed to take responsibility for their actions on the road.
"Safe driving shouldn't be restricted to the week, of course," Mr Tilyard said.
"We want to see everyone drive safely, not only throughout National Road Safety Week, but all year round."
