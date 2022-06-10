The Examiner
Letters to the editor | June 11, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2022 - 8:30pm
Driving at night becoming a living 'lightmare'

BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS

DRIVING along at night, I have been having "lightmares"' by being dazzled by the lights of oncoming vehicles and wonder if there is any regulation to curb this trend towards an ever-increasing luminosity that favours one driver at the expense of the other.

