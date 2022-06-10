Driving at night becoming a living 'lightmare'

DRIVING along at night, I have been having "lightmares"' by being dazzled by the lights of oncoming vehicles and wonder if there is any regulation to curb this trend towards an ever-increasing luminosity that favours one driver at the expense of the other.
According to the experts, the average and safe measurement in car headlights should fall somewhere between 2000 and 4000 lumens.
Apparently high-density discharge lights have a brilliance of 8000 lumens while LED lights have a resplendent 9000-10,000 lumens.
Both are incandescent enough to light up a runway and blindside the driver travelling from the opposite direction.
Tasmanian motorists have enough to contend with when negotiating wintry conditions without having their retinas seared and vision impaired by hazardous beams of light.
THE report our government has so far spent $3.6 million on its proposed Northern prison without turning a sod is not surprising.
The entire project was, and remains, a political stunt merely to promote its ''tough on crime'' mantra. No interest in justice, just maximum-security punishment.
The proposed sites so far identified have all been within about 10 kilometres of each other.
Does this represent the results of careful, considered study, or just a deal and the Meander Valley Council being compensated with a $5 million rates gift for accepting the prison?
This whole project appears to be based on the assumption by this minister and government that the taxpayers who pay their wages are mugs.
A wasted $3.6 million that could have been spent on hospitals, housing, health and education. Totally cynically inept and insulting.
IT'S cold. Energy prices are rising. We have coal. We have gas. We have so many energy-producing resources that we sell our surplus. Thus we have markets and exports.
Money-making enterprises that have made our country and the mining and energy companies rich. So wealthy that for decades we governed with the logic that supporting renewables and solar would only reduce our revenue stream and was not really necessary.
In turn the undermining of renewable energy has become an art form. It's unreliable. It's too costly.
Yet in spite of this, the support for renewables has continued to grow along with the technology.
Indeed the very corporate entities that supported the fossil fuel industry have now identified which way the wind (is literally) blowing and are leading the change to renewables.
Still it's cold. The transition from old energy sources to new will require both patience and a period of adaptation.
I'm backing human ingenuity. We must go forward, not backwards.
THE number of seats in Parliament should never have been reduced in the first place.
To compensate, members received a 40 per cent pay increase to cover the extra workload. So initially I was opposed to the idea of an increase in numbers.
However, as the increase now seems certain, I feel that one of the 10 seats should be for a member of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community.
This would be a great step forward in reconciliation and hopefully help right some of the many injustices done to our original inhabitants.
I am not sure how the member would be selected but the difficulties should not prevent us doing the right thing.
FURTHER to Caitlin Jarvis's article (The Examiner, June 4) dither, dither, dither, expert report, dither, dither, dither, expert study, dither, dither, dither, dither, pretty graphics then delay, delay, delay, dither, dither. Call for consultation, consult, delay report, dither, dither, dither and so on.
If the first Tasmanians can live in splendid isolation for tens of thousands of years, then why not the new Tasmanians dither for the same timeframe.
Someone should write a song lyric about the destruction of Kanamaluka in just 200 odd years.
What chance of some arts funding for that eh?
