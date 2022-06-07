Cat kicker gets another chance

The Examiner
Cat kicker Gary Raymond Cooper avoids jail, receives five month stay at home order

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 10:00am
A Ravenswood man who kicked a sick cat during a "sustained and pointless attack" escaped an actual jail term when sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

