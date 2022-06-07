Cat kicker gets another chance for attack

A Ravenswood man who kicked a sick cat during a "sustained and pointless attack" escaped an actual jail term when sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Gary Raymond Cooper, 32, then of Mowbray, was found guilty by Magistrate Simon Brown of two counts of doing an act resulting in harm to an animal on Easter Sunday 2021.
Cooper also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, his eighth example of the offence, and destroying a glass door in January 2022
Police prosecution sought activation of a four-month suspended jail term from July 2021.
In a hearing, a witness said she was walking to a playground when she saw a man yelling.
She said that she saw the man run with some energy from the side of the house and kick an item that she did not immediately recognise as a cat until it was airborne.
Cooper also grabbed the cat by the tail, kicked it again and threw it over a neighbour's fence.
She told the court that the man, later identified as Cooper, then said: "I hate cats, I think I've f---ing killed it".
In sentencing, Mr Brown said that Cooper pursued the cruelty with some vigour against a cat that was already unwell.
"The behaviour towards the animal was entirely unacceptable and a bad case of cruelty," he said.
"In a civil community, people are rightly disgusted by such incidents.
"It must have suffered dreadfully."
The cat was euthanised after being taken to a vet by volunteer group Just Cats Tasmania.
Mr Brown said that Cooper's record was an appalling one for driving offences, firearm and drug offences and included several previous jail sentences.
He said that the factor of greatest importance in sentencing was a deceleration in Cooper's offending.
"Importantly over the past six or seven months you have secured full-time employment and your employer speaks highly of you and your reliability," he said.
"There is significant evidence of rehabilitation."
"I have given this matter earnest consideration and waxed and waned about whether you would go out the back door [to the street] or the side door [to jail].
"I have finally reached a view with some unease that I will not send you to jail today.
"You've had yet another last chance, Mr Cooper."
He sentenced Cooper to a five-month home detention order.
After a submission from defence counsel Ben Ashman, Mr Brown found it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.
He extended its period by eight months to March 2023.
He was also disqualified from driving for four months.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
