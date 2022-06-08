As Resources Minister Guy Barnett last week renewed a $3.5 million program aimed at luring more minerals explorers to Tasmania, figures in the state's mining industry say an uptrend in exploration activity is creating shortages of drill rigs as well as labour.
Stephen Poke, whose Wynyard-based company Edrill Australia provides contractor drilling services to explorers and miners, said his company is operating at "100 per cent utilisation".
"I haven't seen that [level of utilisation] in 10 years," he said.
He also said he had doubled the number of drill rigs he owns in the past few years, while employee numbers have increased from about four several years ago to more than 50.
"It is the perfect storm for mines and exploration in Tasmania," he said.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics support that claim, showing that spending on minerals exploration in the state has surged recently, from about $2 million in the first three months of 2020, to over $6 million in the first three months of 2022.
It is a reversal of the situation prior to the pandemic, when Tasmanian exploration spending was falling.
This most recent uptick in exploration is partly due to rocketing commodity prices, according to Ray Mostogl, chief executive of the Tasmanian Minerals and Energy Council.
He also said the shift towards green energy and renewables was contributing to the surge in exploration.
"It's because of the shift to carbon-free energy, the metals Tasmania has got potentially fit into those [renewable] areas - copper, tin, rare earths," he said.
The government's Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative program is helpful for the early stage exploration companies, Mr Mostogl said.
Mr Barnett last week opened up $500,000 in funding under the initiative to eligible companies this year, with funding for individual projects capped at a maximum of $50,000, and an additional $20,000 per project for helicopter support.
The program is aimed at encouraging exploration drilling in Tasmania, where mining accounts for about 64 per cent of exports by value and supports roughly 5000 jobs.
But the increased activity has resulted in some explorers having to wait months for access to rigs.
"But that is manageable, they just have to plan ahead. It's just the companies who want to start drilling now that are put out," he said.
One of those was Norfolk Metals, whose exploration of its Roger River Project area North-West of Hobart has been delayed because of a need to ship a drill rig from Perth.
Mr Poke also said labour shortages were a problem in the state.
"I've seen a drilling program where a 70-year-old retired geologist had to come out of retirement."
He also said the perceived level of green activism in the state was deterring exploration.
"Look what happened to Venture Minerals at Roseberry. Why would you go to Tasmania and have that happen, when you can drop a hole off the side of a road anywhere in Western Australia," he said.
Venture Minerals, which has been conducting exploration work around its Mount Lindsay project north of Zeehan, claims activists of the Bob Brown Foundation disrupted operations at its nearby iron ore mine causing over $100,000 in damages.
A spokeswoman for the company did not comment on the environmental activism, but said programs such as Tasmania's EDGI encourages "explorers to take those first steps in high risk mineral exploration."
