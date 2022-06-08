Bluefin bounty sheer delight for anglers

Many hefty tuna reported as being boated recently include some from Bass Strait brine and others not far out to sea from the East Coast.
These include jumbo bluefin like those coming aboard only a few kilometres out from St Helens and others just inside Great Oyster Bay near Schouten Passage.
Farther south, more striped trumpeter are being caught to seaward of Eaglehawk Neck while reported from back in Bass Strait are pleasing numbers of snapper, being pulled up between Waterhouse and the mouth of the Tamar estuary while calamari squid are also being boated just to its east near Two Mile Reef.
Trout transferred of late into various inland waters include domestic rainbows averaging 400 grams.
For next season, 2107 of these have gone into Four Springs Lake while available straight away are 857 others now in Brushy Lagoon.
Also accessible are 240 wild brownies moved to Craigbourne Dam from Great Lake, along with 97 hefty domestic rainbows averaging 1.5 kilograms.
Lake King William remains open too and its level has risen several metres in recent weeks.
Trout anglers looking forward already to the next season along northern rivers will be pleased by the latest downpours which, by significantly lifting levels of the North Esk, upper reaches of the South Esk and smaller north-eastern rivers, have made available valuable tucker for those many brown trout looking to spawn.
Arthurs Lake 2.76 (metres from spilling)
Great Lake 13.40
Little Pine Lagoon 1.01
Penstock Lagoon 0.20
Woods Lake 1.52
Lake St Clair 1.48
Lake King William 11.78
Lake Echo 6.54
Bronte Lagoon 1.75
Bradys Lake 1.36
Laughing Jack Lagoon 6.78
Lake Repulse 1.00
Meadowbank 0.43
Lake Plimsoll 2.44
Lake Murchison 9.68
Lake Mackintosh 6.19
Lake Rosebery 0.18
Lake Pieman 2.08
Lake Mackenzie 4.45
Lake Rowallan 9.05
Lake Parangana 0.79
Lake Cethana 2.45
Lake Barrington 2.98
Lake Gairdner 3.46
Lake Pedder 1.24
Lake Gordon 33.84
Lake Leake 0.30
