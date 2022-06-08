The venue for both senior soccer finals has been changed just five days before they were due to be played.
Football Tasmania announced on Wednesday that Monday's men's and women's showpieces would be switched from Lightwood Park in Kingston to KGV in Glenorchy.
KGV is the traditional venue for senior cup finals but FT had decided the ground's "ongoing shortcomings", including pitch lighting and the quality of changerooms, necessitated a move and Kingborough's home ground was chosen due to its new changerooms and ongoing investment.
However, concern had been expressed about drainage at Lightwood Park, particularly given more forecast rain, and FT duly backflipped, announcing a change of venue and schedule.
In a statement, it said: "Given the amount of rain that has fallen in recent days (on top of the unseasonably high rainfall in May), and what is expected for the remainder of the week, following further discussions with the host club and participating teams, Football Tasmania has made the decision to move the two senior statewide cup final matches back to KGV.
"We want to ensure the day is as successful as it can be and that significant damage is not done to Lightwood Park by playing the matches which would negatively impact the club for the rest of the season."
The schedule change saw Launceston United's Women's Statewide Cup final against Kingborough moved back 45 minutes to 11am. The club had already made the decision to travel down on Sunday and stay in the capital.
The intention remains to play future finals and other major matches at KGV once upgrades to lighting, the synthetic pitch and changerooms have been completed.
FT added: "We do acknowledge that some of the concerns with KGV remain. We are working closely with the council to ensure the changerooms are in the best possible condition."
Venues in all three regions will come under the spotlight for what FT are calling one of the biggest weekends on the Tasmanian calendar.
Riverside's redeveloped Windsor Park complex will be the centre of attention on Saturday when it stages two statewide cup finals before the focus switches to KGV.
Meanwhile, the North-West Coast is likely to attract the largest numbers with the Devonport Junior and Youth Cup taking place from Saturday through to Monday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
