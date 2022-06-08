The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Football Tasmania switch senior statewide cup finals to KGV

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Making a stand: Spectators squeeze into the main stand at KGV for last season's Lakoseljac Cup final between Glenorchy and Devonport. Picture: Rob Shaw

The venue for both senior soccer finals has been changed just five days before they were due to be played.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.