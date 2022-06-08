Venues in all three regions will come under the spotlight for what Football Tasmania are calling one of the biggest weekends on the Tasmanian calendar.
Riverside Olympic's redeveloped Windsor Park complex will be the centre of attention on Saturday when it stages two statewide cup finals.
Launceston United will enjoy the state spotlight on Monday as one of four clubs targeting senior silverware at Kingston's Lightwood Park.
Meanwhile, the North-West Coast is likely to attract the largest numbers with the Devonport Junior and Youth Cup taking place from Saturday through to Monday.
FT chief executive Matt Bulkeley said it was fantastic to have exciting events in all corners of the state.
"With five cup finals being decided in one weekend, as well as the Devonport Cup for juniors, the Queen's Birthday long weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest days on the Tasmanian football calendar," he said.
"It's great to have finals football back in the North of the state for the first time in several years."
While KGV remains the home of soccer in Tasmania, it was decided that with pending works about to take place to give the venue a much-needed upgrade, Lightwood Park and Windsor Park were the most suitable locations for this year's finals.
"We're looking forward to great days out at each venue in what promises to be a huge weekend of action across the state," Bulkeley added.
Devonport president Drew Smith admitted this week that the club had tried unsuccessfully to relocate the Under-20 statewide cup final from Windsor Park to Valley Road.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
