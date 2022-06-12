..............................
She's been hugely important in the last two seasons. She's one of our young players but steps up in a crucial role. There's a lot of pressure as a goalie but she copes really well and makes some crucial saves.
Advertisement
Before every match after we shout "3-2-1 United", Sydney always adds in her beautiful American accent "Let's go Blue!" It's always the last thing we hear before kick-off and we love that.
It's Neve's first season in WSL and she is great at listening and learning. She has really built up her confidence through the season and never gives up.
Neve's twin Ava also plays with us. They are the best friends but all of a sudden that can change. When Neve's coming off and sees Ava she says things like: 'Why does she always look so good? Hang on, they're my shoes.' But then they'll be back to best friends just as quickly.
I play next to Maddie, we have a lot of fun together and she's one of my favourite players. She's fantastic from left-back, racing up forward and putting in crosses. She is such a versatile player.
She can make any op shop item into the world's best clothing. When she turns up in something she's converted it always looks fantastic.
Jess is new to us having come from Zebras last year and moved for work. She is really consistent in the backline, reads the play really well and is a very accurate passer.
Jess is a police officer, I'm a paramedic and we have only played one game together when neither of us have just come off night shift. Every other game, one of us is coming off nights and pushing through the tiredness.
Katie is incredible. She's been around the club a long time and is integral to the club as both a player and member. She is very good at reading the game and knowing how to support players in the team.
When I was at Riverside we had our photo taken in The Examiner as opposing captains and we always referred to that picture as 'the friendliest rivalry ever'.
Adilat played with the club then moved to Melbourne and has now come back and plays a number of different roles. She has a great workrate when chasing after the ball and makes some crucial tackles.
She's got some great dance moves. It can be in the warm-ups or if we're celebrating a win, if there's music playing, she gets everyone involved.
Alexis joined part-way through the season. She has a lot of experience training at high levels in America. She's had some fantastic attacking plays and scored a couple of goals so is very versatile.
When she flew in, we picked her up from the airport and as we were driving down the Southern Outlet she was so happy when she thought she had seen her first kangaroo. Unfortunately, it was roadkill wallaby so we quickly organised a trip to the zoo so she could see a live one.
She is a quiet achiever who has only just been recognised in state teams but that has been deserved for a long time. She works so hard in midfield and is still quite defensively-minded so you really notice when she's not there.
Madi has an obsession with books and is filling up our bookshelf at home. She is always buying more while reading through them all.
Advertisement
Karla brings a lot of value to the side. She's got really positive energy and is constantly looking out for the younger players in the squad. She's a powerhouse on the pitch. When I used to play against her, I was terrified because she is so strong and such a good tackler. She is everything you need in a midfielder and a great asset to the team.
Karla has two teenage kids. One of them, Max, plays a lot of soccer and footy and gives her reviews after each game on where she could improve.
Laura plays both defence and up front and brings her speed to both roles. She is so quick. She also has the longest throw I think I've ever seen so any throw-in we get in the final third is basically as good as a corner.
Laura and her older brother Joe (who plays for University) have a competition about who scores the most goals. It's a bit of family rivalry. So playing up front has made a huge difference for Laura.
It's Ellie's first season in Tasmania and it's been a ball having her at the club. She threw herself into it with coaching as well as playing. She is so clinical up front and really explosive. It's just great to play with someone like that.
Advertisement
Ellie has had to invest in quite a few pairs of thermals for training ... and it's still only the first week of winter.
Dani has been at the club for a long time and, as has been evident for the last couple of weeks, she is a great striker. She's excellent at putting chances away and following in to tuck away any rebounds.
Dani is an incredible artist. She draws animals and portraits of famous figures in pencil. I don't think she's drawn any of the players but depending on Monday's result we might have to get her to.
Annie has been with us a couple of years and plays various positions. She has some of the most impressive foot skills I've seen. She can turn and dribble, scores goals and is great from free-kicks and penalties.
At training you are never safe from the threat of nutmegs from her. And she will let the whole team know when she gets you.
Advertisement
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.