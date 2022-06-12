The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston United captain Nichola Clark shares team's winning formula

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 12 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLUE SKIES: Launceston United players celebrate one of their four goals against South Hobart last Saturday. Picture: Kaleb Clark

Ahead of Monday's Statewide Cup final against Kingborough, Launceston United captain Nichola Clark details what each of her regular teammates brings to the table, on and off the pitch

..............................

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.