The Examiner

Countless newborns given warm welcome by dedicated nurse

By Marion Sargent, Launceston Historical Society
June 11 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sister Mary Kirkland established the St Ives Private Maternity Hospital at 3 College Street in early 1937.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.