The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Child abuse victims who provide evidence to Tasmania Police and courts supported by intermediaries

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:02am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vulnerable witnesses in North to get extra support

High demand for witness intermediaries in the North and North West Tasmania will see five new recruits added to an existing pilot program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.