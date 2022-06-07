Vulnerable witnesses in North to get extra support

High demand for witness intermediaries in the North and North West Tasmania will see five new recruits added to an existing pilot program.
Witness intermediaries are trained professionals who provide support to children who are the victims of sexual assault or who have witnessed such crimes and murders, and adult witnesses with communication needs and disabilities.
They belong to a Witness Intermediary Pilot Scheme which began in early 2021 and has helped more than 400 children and adult witnesses to give evidence.
Attorney General Elise Archer said the scheme helped to reduce the trauma associated with the criminal justice system.
She said it also supported witnesses to communicate effectively with Tasmania Police and courts so that they may "give their best evidence".
"Due to demand in the North and North West, I'm pleased to advise that further recruitment is taking place in those regions," Ms Archer said.
"They [intermediaries] undergo rigorous training before they are eliglble for appointment to the panel, consisting of approximately 20 hours of face to face training."
Ms Archer said there are currently 21 witness intermediaries working across the state, with five new recruits soon to be appointed.
The intermediaries are recruited from professions such as speech pathology, psychology, occupational therapy or social work.
Ms Archer said an evaluation of the three year pilot program would occur.
"Evaluation is currently being developed to evaluate the scheme to ensure it is effective."
Disability advocates have previously expressed support for the pilot, suggesting that intermediaries be brought in for anyone with a disability who is dealing with police and the justice system.
Within the first six months of the program, more than 200 referrals were received including 185 from Tasmania Police and 38 from the courts.
It is run by the Child Abuse Royal Commission Response Unit (CARCRU), funded from within that unit, and was set up after recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
