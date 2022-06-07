The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | June 8, 2022

By Editorial
June 7 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time to get on with hydrogen production

The arrival of a fierce wintry blast to the south-east of the continent has coincided with a sudden spike in spot electricity prices, providing the Albanese government with its first major challenge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.