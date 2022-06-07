A nod to the past - that's how Paul Fielding describes his restoration and renovation of Launceston institution O'Keefe's.
Mr Fielding, the new business owner of the much-loved pub, has chosen to rename it Caledonian Wine Vaults, and in doing so has reached back 150 years into the city's history.
"Having a renovated pub with a nod to the past is quite appealing, and the name - Caledonian Wine Vaults - was the name being used in 1851," Mr Fielding said.
Renovations at the Caledonian - as it is bound to be known as by patrons - are due to finish in the next few weeks, and the new owner is targeting an early July reopening.
The revamp and opening couldn't come at a more critical time in the hotel sector.
Pub owners are contending with changing demographics and more health-conscious clientele - and that was before the pandemic that closed down businesses for months.
"It actually can't get any worse ... hospitality kind of completely died. But now we're through that," he said.
The hotel building was purchased in January by long-time owner and publican, Mike O'Keefe, for a reported $1.5 million.
The building's new owners are Neil Buckby Motors general manager Ben Newman and business partner Crichton Lewis, also a director of the car yard.
Mr Newman, who is paying for the renovation, said he was happy to progress the pub's 150-year history.
"It's a lovely old building, it hasn't had a lot of maintenance in a long time, so we saw an opportunity," he said.
Since his purchase of the building, Launceston locals have been curious about the direction of the redevelopment, and former patrons of O'Keefe's have approached Mr Newman to find out, he said.
"A lot of locals have had a lot of experiences here over a long time."
The renovation, which is close to complete, includes a revamped marble bar, new paint and flooring and fixtures, while the outside back has added a new open-air deck - sure to be popular in summer.
It all looks a lot more modern and upmarket than the O'Keefe's many locals are familiar with.
Mr Fielding, who also owns the successful Firestorm Tacos & Bar on Cameron Street, said although the new menu would be a little chicer than typical pub fare, he still wants to keep it simple.
"We're not overthinking it. People want a good bar, and as long as the cocktails are good, the wines good, the food's good - that's what we want to be - simple."
He wants to continue O'Keefe's reputation as a venue of live music, with no pokies.
