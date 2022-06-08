City needs to find way to bring people in, planned food hall could be answer

THE Launceston CBD, despite investments by council such as refurbishment of Brisbane Street Mall, misses the issue, that while Launceston may be a city, in actual fact it is a big country town servicing a large rural and industrial area.
The former Brisbane Street barons were aware of this and marketed themselves to the region. They were exceptional marketers.
Big box development to Cornwall Square, Kings Meadows and Inveresk has had a detrimental effect on the CBD. The council is well aware of this and the proposal with government funding for Paterson Street car park along with the former Birchalls building is to be commended.
The late Harry Joseph and his brother Moses Joseph always stated, when they come from the regions they wish to have a wholesome midday meal while shopping. Coles cafeteria and later Fitzgeralds catered for this clientele .
The council should compulsorily, through government, acquire the properties in question to complement the vision of the university which is taking place in Hobart and Launceston and ensure a food hall that will bring people back to the CBD, along with a review of parking policy and its transport hub.
JUST two weeks into a new government and top of the PM's agenda appears to be to make Australia a republic. Not a word was spoken about this during the election campaign, once again we see how our politicians fail to state what they really stand for.
The next thing they will want to do is change the flag, but not if I can help it. Too many of our countrymen have died defending our freedom under our current flag.
Not mentioning a republic during the election campaign means you don't have a mandate for this. If you don't have the guts to put it to the people before the election don't put it on the agenda once in office.
IF Clive Palmer used his $31 million for public housing to help out so many people and families who are struggling for a safe place to live, he would go down in history as a famous humanitarian.
As I drive to work I see people sleeping under a bridge and in church grounds. This is Launceston in Tasmania, Australia. Our beautiful country needs help to survive and get back on its feet.
STATE Parliament should prohibit donations to political candidates and parties from the tobacco, alcohol, gambling and development industries.
This is the law in NSW, and is helping to reduce corruption in that state.
Tasmania must attempt to throw off the shackles of donations from vested interests that have for too long controlled the direction and policies of our governments. Politicians should be independent of rich donors, and represent the interests of Tasmanians.
THE City of Launceston council is very good at chasing dreams or putting in another garden bed in the city and using ratepayers as a milking cow, but when it comes down to actually looking after ratepayers it needs to do something about all-day parkers in Forster, Holbrook, Donald and Landsdale streets at Invermay being taken up by workers at businesses on Invermay Road.
It is very hard to have visitors Monday to Friday because of no parking.
Come on council, show a bit of compassion to the affected ratepayers of which many are elderly and rely on visits from family. Do something.
WE have been warned to expect higher gas and petrol prices in the near future, plus they say electricity is going to soar by as much as 20 per cent. But this should be a no-brainer for Tasmania with all the power stations and Aurora Energy owned and controlled by the state government.
It has been making huge profits selling our power to the mainland over recent years so how about giving the average homeowner his power at the older rate and just increase the power costs to the mainland and commercial sectors when they renew their contracts? The powers that be were making statements like Tasmania will be the battery for the rest of Australia a few months ago, so what's changed apart from a new federal government?
