Man pulled pistol in broad daylight

A 19-year-old man pulled a pistol on a young woman in Mayfield and threatened her, a Launceston Magistrate has found.
Anthony Dabs De Belin, of Mayfield, was found guilty of possessing a firearm when not the holder of a licence and a count of aggravated assault after a hearing on Tuesday.
A young woman, who cannot be identified, said that she was with a group who met De Belin on the street on March 12, 2022.
She said they talked for a few minutes before De Belin got angry with a male member of the group.
She said she had walked on because her family said she was not allowed to talk to De Belin.
"I was ten metres away when he reached into a bag," she said under cross examination by defence counsel Andrew Lonergan.
"I could make out it was a gun and he said it was a gun." She said it looked like it was made of metal.
A second member of the group said she saw De Belin pull a gun out of his pants.
She said it looked like a Glock that could have been home made. She said she had seen a Glock before.
Constable Dominic Watson said he was in Mayfield looking for the defendant on March 12 about 6.30pm.
"I saw a figure ride away on a scooter and then drop the scooter and a backpack," he said.
He said the figure fled into multiple backyards in Mayfield before he was able to arrest him.
Constable Watson said he searched for a weapon at the time and the next day but did not ever find it.
However, a mobile phone seized from De Belin contained Snapchat videos and images taken in February of a Glock pistol. The phone also contained images of a Glock and the defendants face in a house that Constable Watson recognised as being De Belin's home.
Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton also tendered video footage from a nearby day care centre which depicted a male in the same clothing and riding a scooter.
De Belin did not give evidence in the case.
Magistrate Simon Brown said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of both charges.
He said both witnesses were firm that the incident of pulling out the weapon happened.
"I'm satisfied that the defendant produced the weapon, waved it around and threatened to shoot [one of the witnesses] on that day," he said.
Mr Brown said the police officer's evidence confirmed that De Belin was in the Mayfield area at the requisite time. He said that the Snapchat footage showed evidence of De Belin holding a Glock-style pistol.
A Department of Community Corrections officer sought that the new offending should result in the cancellation of a Community Correction Order.
Mr Pemberton also applied for a suspended sentence to be activated.
De Belin also pleaded guilty to several other charges including two counts of stealing and burglary.
Mr Lonergan submitted that any sentence should be backdated to March 23 when De Belin was taken into custody.
Mr Brown adjourned sentencing until June 10 at 2.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
