Anthony Dabs De Belin found guilty of aggravated assault

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:59am, first published 5:30am
Man pulled pistol in broad daylight

A 19-year-old man pulled a pistol on a young woman in Mayfield and threatened her, a Launceston Magistrate has found.

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

