The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian sprinter Our Little Ted earns another start in Melbourne

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 7 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SANDOWN NEXT TARGET: If it's possible to run a good 12th, Tasmanian sprinter Our Little Ted did just that at Caulfield last start.
Soon to leave for Victoria, Jordan Chibnall won on Sinister at the horse's first start in Tasmania.
Reigning horse of the year The Shallows was a big winner off 20m in the Discretionary Handicap. Picture: Stacey Lear

Advertisement

Ad

Cressy trainer Cameron Thompson is hoping to get a start at Sandown on Saturday with smart sprinter Our Little Ted who made an eye-catching Melbourne debut at 100-1.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.