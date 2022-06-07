Advertisement
Cressy trainer Cameron Thompson is hoping to get a start at Sandown on Saturday with smart sprinter Our Little Ted who made an eye-catching Melbourne debut at 100-1.
The form guide shows that Our Little Ted finished 12th to Jigsaw at Caulfield 11 days ago but the run was much better than it looks on paper.
Jockey Anthony Darmanin went back from a wide barrier and Our Little Ted was second-last turning for home.
He had trouble getting a clear run in the straight and looked to have plenty to offer as he went to the line only 3-1/4 lengths from the winner.
Thompson was pleased with the run which gave connections hope that the five-year-old can pick up a race in Victoria.
"The tracks over there are a bit wet but, although he's never had an opportunity to race on heavy ground, he has won on a soft 7 in Launceston," the trainer said.
"He pulled up well after his last run and is a very happy horse so all the signs are good.
"If he gets a start, he'll run in a benchmark 84 on Saturday and, if not, a 1200m benchmark 70 at the same track next Wednesday.
"We also entered him for Devonport on Sunday but only as a back-up plan.
"He's still in Melbourne and Allison Sheehan is looking after him near Pakenham.
Thompson had two horses trial nicely in Hobart on Monday morning including promising three-year-old Coeur De Lyon who finished a close second to Veloce Aquila.
"We've had a few soundness issues with him but it looks like we are on top of them now," the trainer said.
"He'll race at Spreyton on Sunday (in the 1150m Class 1 Handicap)."
Coeur De Lyon raced against topliners Turk Warrior and Alpine Wolf last time in, finishing a close fourth in the $100,000 3YO Cup and fifth in the $50,000 3YO Trophy.
Thompson's other trial placegetter was former Sydney mare Bothered who was a close second to Street Tough.
"She's had 18 months off with a hind hock injury," the trainer said.
"All going to plan she'll resume at Elwick on Sunday week.
"She loves wet tracks so we'll be looking to keep racing her on the grass."
The six-year-old has won on heavy tracks in her native New Zealand and at Warwick Farm.
Victorian stewards queried the run of former star Tasmanian filly Hela after she faded to finish 10th to plunge horse Bella Rouge at Flemington on Saturday.
Apprentice Logan McNeil reported the mare was very one paced and failed to respond when placed under pressure.
Stewards noted that a post-race endoscopy had detected "a degree of internal exercise-induced pulmonary haemorrhage which may have affected the mare's racing performance."
In layman's terms that means minor bleeding from the lungs.
A veterinary clearance will be required before Hela is allowed to race again.
As Beauty Point trainer Conor Crook prepares for a move to Victoria, one of the horses he will take with him made an impressive Tasmanian debut at Mowbray on Tuesday.
Driven by Crook's partner Jordan Chibnall, Sinister sustained a strong run from back in the field to beat Mucho Mover and Graphite Stride in the Chartley Estate Pace.
It was the three-year-old gelding's first run since being transferred from New South Wales where he won at Junee, Leeton and Riverina.
Crook and Chibnall will relocate to Victoria at the end of the month.
The trainer told the harnesslink web site they were excited by the challenge.
"We will be based at the new Shepparton training centre and we're really looking forward to it," Crook said.
"There's room for us to have 18 horses but at this stage we'll have eight or 10 coming with us.
"Hopefully we can put some runs on the board early and attract some outside horses to train as well."
Crook moved to Tasmania from NSW six years ago to work for Ben Yole before branching out on his own three years ago.
He has enjoyed considerable success, building a 20 per cent strike-rate as a trainer and taking last season's drivers' premiership with 90 wins.
However Crook said he felt it would be difficult to further his career in Tasmania.
"We're limited a bit in Tasmania in regard to the amount of feature races with good stakes," he said.
"We just thought with our aspirations in the sport, Victoria was the place to be and Shepparton sits centrally to a lot of tracks."
Crook had two runners in the Discretionary Handicap but they had to settle for the minor placings behind reigning horse of the year The Shallows.
Trainer-driver Heath Woods had The Shallows away well from his 20m handicap and the six-year-old was nicely placed one-out, three back turning into the back straight the last time.
From there he finished strongly to score by 3.7m from the Crook stablemates Shannonstheman and Kuyomi.
Odds-on favourite Sunny Sanz was handily placed throughout but couldn't finish off and was beaten 17m in seventh place.
Most Perfect Major was rewarded for her consistency with an all-the-way win in the inaugural $12,000 Leis Fillies & Mares Series.
The Ray Pullen-trained four-year-old had been minor placed at her previous four starts and hadn't missed a stake cheque at her previous 11 runs.
Kilmore trainer Robert Walters filled the quinella in the 2YO, with hot favourite My Lady Sarah leading throughout to comfortably account for Always Be Brendan. The winner has earned almost $15,000 in two Tasmanian starts.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
