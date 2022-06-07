The Examiner
Heather Graham joins Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL

Updated June 7 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:00am
STRIPES EARNED: Tasmanian Tiger Heather Graham celebrates a WNCL century against New South Wales in 2021. Picture: Rick Smith

Reigning WBBL champion and World Cup winner Heather Graham has been announced as the Hobart Hurricanes' latest signing for WBBL|08.

