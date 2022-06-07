Reigning WBBL champion and World Cup winner Heather Graham has been announced as the Hobart Hurricanes' latest signing for WBBL|08.
The 26-year-old Western Australian all-rounder has signed a two-year deal having played with the Perth Scorchers since the competition's inception in 2015.
Advertisement
As well as being an integral member of the team that took home the Scorchers' maiden title, Graham had a stellar WBBL|07. She was the fourth-highest wicket-taker, finishing with 18 at an average of 16.66, and notched up 100 WBBL appearances in the final match of the season.
Normally batting in the middle order, Graham also has 1026 runs to her name at a strike rate of 98.18 across her seven-year WBBL career, and has the fifth-highest number of wickets (102) in the competition.
I think we can translate that (WNCL) success to the T20 form of the game really soon- Heather Graham
In 2020, Graham moved to the Tasmanian Tigers and helped the team to their maiden Women's National Cricket League title last season. She plays her club cricket with Clarence.
She admitted it was a difficult decision to change WBBL clubs, but is excited about what lays ahead for the Hurricanes.
"Obviously being originally from Perth and having played at the Scorchers from the very beginning, it was a really hard decision to move over to the Hurricanes, especially after the success we had at the Scorchers last year," Graham said.
"However, being a part of the Tigers' program in Hobart year-round, and knowing the kind of program Sall(inann Beams - Hurricanes head coach) and Dan (Marsh - Hurricanes assistant coach) and the team have built there, the opportunity to be a part of that from a Hurricanes perspective as well was just too good to pass up.
"The Tigers had an incredible year in the WNCL last season, and knowing the group of players we currently have as well as some of the new signings that are coming, I think we can translate that success to the T20 form of the game really soon."
The Hurricanes have also secured the services of gun recruit, Molly Strano, until at least 2024, with the competition's all-time leading wicket-taker signing a one-year contract extension.
Graham and Strano join Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith and Rachel Trenaman as players currently contracted to the Hurricanes for WBBL|08.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.