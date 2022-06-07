Tasmanian involvement at this year's Commonwealth Games has climbed to seven with Emily Meaney's selection in the Australian diving team.
Fresh from a third place at last week's national championships, the well-travelled Queensland-based 25-year-old will compete in the 10-metre individual platform event in Birmingham.
Born in Hobart, Meaney attended Fahan School before moving to Queensland in 2011. Five years later she moved to the US to study at Purdue University and has returned to study a Masters of Physiotherapy at the University of Queensland.
Competing at the nationals in Ringwood, Victoria, representing Tasmania, Meaney's total of 628.50 saw her finish behind Tokyo Olympian Nikita Hains (630.00) and Emily Boyd (629.45).
"Had a skip in my step representing Tassie this weekend," she posted on Instagram. "It's been over 10 years since I've repped my home state which made this nationals even more special."
Meaney subsequently missed selection for the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, but on Wednesday was confirmed in the national team of 14 heading to the Commonwealth Games.
Headlined by Melissa Wu - the first Australian diver to compete at five Commonwealth Games - the team includes fellow reigning champions Domonic Bedggood, Georgia Sheehan and Esther Qin.
Meaney joins Jake Templeton (S13 swimming), Erica Burleigh (para-triathlon), Nicola Carey (T20 cricket), Ariarne Titmus (swimming), Hayden Armstrong (para-triathlon guide) and Rebecca Van Asch (lawn bowls) as Tasmanians set to compete in Birmingham.
With the state's traditionally strong sports of hockey, athletics and cycling still to name their teams, Tasmania could be in line for a record Commonwealth Games representation.
That record was set with 16 at the Gold Coast in 2018.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
