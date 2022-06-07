The Examiner
Tasmanian diver Emily Meaney selected for Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 7 2022 - 4:30am
Diving in: Tasmanian Emily Meaney on the platform at last week's national championships. Picture: Twitter

Tasmanian involvement at this year's Commonwealth Games has climbed to seven with Emily Meaney's selection in the Australian diving team.

