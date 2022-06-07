Are Tasmania's new electoral donation laws reforms or farce?

Last week the government tabled two bills to reform the process of political donations essentially by reducing the disclosure cap from $14,500 to $5000, four years after they promised action on the issue.
Two weeks earlier the Tasmanian Integrity Commission released a Discussion Paper on related reforms to electoral lobbying in Tasmania.
The government may wish to pause and read the Discussion Paper and the Issues Paper on reforming Tasmania's political donations regime published by Richard Eccleston and his University of Tasmania colleagues in 2019, as they pick up the 90 per cent of integrity issues the two Bills omit.
The press release states the Bills make our system more fair and transparent despite not addressing threshold issues around caps on donations, detailed early disclosures and public funding for those without the deep pockets to lobby through donations.
For some people lobbying is an example of a vibrant democracy at work and for others it's a blight on our core ethics of fairness, transparency and accountability.
The principle central to representative democracy is that our elected representatives are elected to fairly represent all of us.
Excessive lobbying and political donations abrogate that principle by raising the possibility of under-representation - that is not all of us can have the same access and influence, and misrepresentation - that is special interests with the wherewithal to lobby and donate have undue influence.
When we can't see these processes happening the additional principle of transparency and therefore accountability is breached. So put together the trifecta problem is a loss of fair representation, transparency and accountability.
There is mixed evidence about the assumption that donations and funding alone can sway voting. In the last election for example the well-funded 'Teals' picked up a number of seats on the mainland, but on the other hand Clive Palmer spent over $100m Australia wide, no candidate was elected and the party received less votes than the legalise marijuana party. It does seem to depend on the issue and the candidates.
There is an interesting link here with the proposal to extend compulsory voting to local government elections. If this happens it makes it much more attractive for interest groups to try and influence votes as there will be a lot of voters (up to 50 per cent) who are unlikely to have a firm view on issues.
There is also an interesting link with the rise and rise of independents. Most independents are much harder to influence than parties, and it becomes an increasingly costly investment for donors to have to lobby numerous individuals and small parties rather than just Labor and the Coalition. The next step in this process, as happened to some extent with the Teals, is for lobbyists to essentially 'sponsor' candidates in selected electorates such as happens in the USA with the gun lobby. These processes are much murkier than simple donations.
Similarly without reform to the openness and transparency of governments more generally - for example the tortuous right to information processes seemingly designed to hide as much to reveal - the focus on forcing donations disclosure is a drop in the ocean of the much bigger integrity problem.
The legislation is better than no action at all. The risk is it will give the false impression of significant action while really only tinkering at the margins and leaving a wide choice of loopholes for donors to pick from.
Democracy, like all our main institutions, needs constant nurturing and refreshing but in Tasmania there are very few people with a willingness to engage. The constant slide in trust of politicians is as much our responsibility as that of the politicians. As a community we need to be clear on where we see the boundaries of ethical behaviour and how to act decisively when they are breached.
Most of the effective scrutiny in Tasmania comes from the Legislative Council and will continue to do so as long as it retains a majority of independents.
The main reason that Integrity entities struggle is not because they stuff things up all the time but because we don't value them enough to give them the powers and resources needed, and politicians know this.
A far better approach would be to have enabling legislation around the core principles (representation, transparency, accountability) and an Integrity Commission with broad powers and resources to scrutinise, inquire and report publicly on the extent and impact of lobbying and donations. This would include scrutiny of the extent to which donations are in the public interest and public recognition of voices unable to afford political donations and lobbying.
Rest assured, if the current Bills are enacted it will only leave 99 loopholes through which the opaque process of donations and political influence can continue.
