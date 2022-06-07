Are Tasmania's new electoral donation laws reforms or farce?

There is also an interesting link with the rise and rise of independents. Most independents are much harder to influence than parties, and it becomes an increasingly costly investment for donors to have to lobby numerous individuals and small parties rather than just Labor and the Coalition. The next step in this process, as happened to some extent with the Teals, is for lobbyists to essentially 'sponsor' candidates in selected electorates such as happens in the USA with the gun lobby. These processes are much murkier than simple donations.