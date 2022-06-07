Family-of-five on wrong side of Bass Highway in crash that killed parents

More details have emerged surrounding a two-car crash on Bass Highway last year, which left two parents dead and their children severely injured.
Victorian Pastors Nathaniel and Cherly David died in the crash near Exton on July 10 last year while on holiday in Tasmania. Their three children - the eldest of which was 18 - were in the backseats.
A coronial investigation into their deaths has revealed the family's vehicle was travelling on the wrong side of Bass Highway. Police body cam footage and eyewitness accounts helped Coroner Simon Cooper confirm this was the cause of the crash.
"At least two of the David children later told investigators that they also realised the vehicle was in the wrong lane," Mr Cooper's report stated.
"One shouted a warning to his father immediately prior to the crash."
The Davids' station wagon collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction driven by Demi Jones, who had her partner and four-week-old daughter also in the vehicle.
According to Mr Cooper's report, Mr and Mrs David likely died instantly and their children suffered severe injuries including leg sin and rib fractures. Ms Jones' partner also sustained a spinal fracture, though she sustained only minor injuries.
Amazingly, her four-week-old daughter - who was secured in the backseat - was uninjured.
Mr Cooper was unable to ascertain exactly why Mr David was driving on the wrong side of the road, stating the most likely cause was inattention.
He made no recommendations.
