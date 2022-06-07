A bottom-up approach to addressing the state's health needs will be required from the government's proposed health senate according to prospective members.
As part of the plan to future proof the state's health services, the state government will create an advisory body of clinicians, consumers and stakeholders under the guise of a health senate.
In the North of the state, representatives from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, St.LukesHealth, the Australian Nurses and Midwifery Federation and the Royal Flying Doctors Service have all expressed an interest in joining the committee.
RFDS Tasmania chief executive John Kirwan, previously involved with the Western Australian model the senate is based on, said success for the government would only come from a ground-up approach to addressing health issues.
"You need to engage the clinicians, and you need an open exchange," he said.
Mr Kirwan said the senate model would bring together individual organisations with their own agendas, allowing them space to work together and form a unified consensus on how to address significant issues.
"It allows people to participate in the discussion without wearing the guernsey of the team that they're playing for, and if it works well, it does allow a large amount of voices to get together, who would not normally come together."
Representing primary health, RACGP deputy chairman Dr Toby Gardner said while the details of how the model would operate were still vague, he supported the proposed senate.
"It'll be a good thing," he said. "COVID sort of galvanised a lot of us across the healthcare sector because we're sort of trying to all do the same thing, and dealing with a pandemic helped show that we actually all work together really well."
Dr Gardner said allowing clinicians and stakeholders to provide a uniform response to public health issues would provide greater cut through and a streamlined message to policy makers.
ANMF Tasmanian secretary Emily Shepherd said the senate was a step in the right direction towards addressing holistic challenges faced by the health sector, but said solutions would need to be acted on.
"What we really need is a commitment from the government that when those recommendations are made, they will be acted on," she said.
"What our members are experiencing at the moment are challenges that they might share with their medical colleagues, or ambulance officers, where they share this view about what we need to fix, but even though they might put forward those solutions it's not cutting through."
Increased stakeholder engagement has also been welcomed by the private health care sector, with St.Luke's chief executive Paul Lupo expressing an interest in joining the senate.
"We would like to see a health senate focus on our health system as a whole - one system, two funding pathways - not just the acute public system and the ever-increasing demands it faces. We need to examine how the private and public systems can work together to maximise care access for all Tasmanians," he said.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
