Gallery: Bridgenorth, Launceston battle at Parrot Park

Unbeaten Launceston extended their winning streak to seven with an 80-point victory against fourth-ranked Bridgenorth at Parrot Park on Saturday.
The NTFAW premier juggernaut was on from the get-go with a 5.1 (31) to zero first quarter.
Remi Smith and Ebonie Agostini, who kicked two goals each, played well.
Letitia Johnston, Alice Robinson and Emily Mckinnell, who booted one major, fought hard in a losing team.
The premier division doesn't return until June 25 when all eyes will be on the Launceston versus Old Launcestonians clash at Windsor Park.
Bridgenorth also have a ripping round 11 duel. They take on Old Scotch at NTCA Ground.
Scottsdale and Hillwood will also meet at Scottsdale.
The Examiner's Brian Allen captured these snaps at Parrot Park on Saturday morning.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
