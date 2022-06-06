The state government's new inter-hospital transfer policy will not reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments according to a Tasmanian health policy analyst
On Monday, Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff announced the policy that would allow for patients to be transferred between hospitals within the Tasmanian health system without the need to be re-admitted through an ED.
The policy has been welcomed by the Tasmanian arm of the Australian Medical Association, however, Tasmanian health policy analyst Martyn Goddard said the benefit to the state's EDs would be minimal.
"This policy will have no noticeable effect on emergency department workloads," he said.
"In Tasmania in 2020-21, only 1,179 emergency department presentations were people referred to another hospital for admission - total presentations were 170,287.
"That's 0.69 per cent, it's the lowest rate in the country."
Mr Goddard said the workload required to receive a transferred patient through an ED was minimal, but if it was not being done in the ED, it would be passed on to the ward staff.
AMA Tasmania president John Saul said any policy that reduced the pressure on hospitals, and in particular emergency departments was welcome.
"If we've got an emergency patient and we can negotiate them straight onto the ward, if someone from Swansea goes straight onto the ward rather than having to go through an ED that's an excellent outcome," he said.
Dr Saul said the true benefit of the policy would be in the improved access to the four major hospitals for smaller district hospitals, but also for patients who need to travel for services.
"Bypass surgery, an urgent case for someone with a cardiac problem that needs urgent bypass surgery, it's impossible to do that in Launceston or Burnie, it has to be at a specialist centre like in Hobart," he said.
"There are areas where there's a little bit more expertise in Launceston compared to Burnie, and there are areas in Hobart where there is more expertise compared to the other two hospitals."
Dr Saul said it was unclear if the transfer policy would alleviate ramping at the major hospitals, but said reducing patient time in emergency departments would help improve patient flow through the hospitals.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
