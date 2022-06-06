Arson event in Rocherlea under investigation by police

A deliberately lit fire in Rocherlea has been brought under control by the Tasmanian Fire Service.
A spokesperson for the TFS said the structure fire had been contained to one room, and there were no occupants in the house at the time of the blaze.
Two heavy pumpers and one heavy tanker attended the site, along with Tasmania Police.
The TFS spokesperson said police were investigating the fire but could not provide any further details at the time.
Investigations are on going.
