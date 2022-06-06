A controversial Coastal councillor has finally made a decision on his future.
Advertisement
"The summary offence that I have been charged for doesn't force me to resign, so following that legislation I intend to stay on," Cr Fairbrother said.
Cr Fairbrother has written to Premier Jeremy Rockliff voicing his concerns about the case.
Cr Fairbrother admitted he considered resigning.
"That was a consideration but I have a history of community service and I was elected to council to fulfil a role and I intend to fulfil that role," Cr Fairbrother said.
When asked how he would respond to those who wanted him to resign, Cr Fairbrother suggested maybe a change of legislation was needed.
"Those with prejudice views against me have self identified and this is one of many issues they have taken exception too," he said.
"I made a decision in accordance with the legislation and it doesn't force me to step aside.
"Maybe there needs to be change in the legislation if that's what's being advocated."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.