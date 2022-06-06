High rates of Tasmanian prisoners are continuing to be released into homelessness at the conclusion of their prison sentences as the Corrections Minister concedes it is a symptom of the state's housing crisis.
One justice advocacy group in Tasmania estimates close to half of those released face critical housing problems when out in the community, and it could be harming recidivism rates.
Data provided to the Tasmanian Greens showed there were 11 properties allocated for people specifically exiting the prison system.
The Tasmania Prison Service operates various programs with partners organisations including Beyond the Wire, as well as offering short-term transitional housing through services like Bethlehem House in Hobart.
But beyond short-term housing, few answers were given for longer term options, in response to questions during budget estimates on Monday.
Director of prisons Ian Thomas said prisoners were assessed for their housing needs when released, and referred to agencies such as Anglicare, the Salvation Army, City Mission and CatholicCare where appropriate.
"That's done through our rehabilitation, interventions team," he said.
"And then they will make contact and do the referrals through to these organisations to seek accommodation for them.
"And then if suitable accommodation can be found then that becomes part of that person's transition back into the community."
Programs like Just Time are in place to attempt to repair family relationships while a person is in custody, which Corrections and Rehabilitation Minister Elise Archer said could help ease housing issues.
She said the problem was "reflective" of broader housing supply issues.
"That's why I said more work needs to be done," Ms Archer said.
"I can't announce anything specifically, but I would hope that we could work on that space for some kind of temporary housing as well in terms of looking at what more could be done.
"It's a far more complex problem than just building houses, we need to ensure that people are not permanently homeless as well if they are in that situation."
Justice advocates have been raising the issue of Tasmanian prisoners being released into homelessness for several years.
Ms Archer said increasing supply of affordable and social housing would eventually offer some support.
"We know there is high demand for housing. That doesn't make it any more acceptable, but it's something that the government is working on with our significant investment in our social and affordable housing," she said.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
