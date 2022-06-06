Wild weather seen over the weekend in the North may have damaged some of the region's berry farms, which are nearing the end of the season with large numbers of the crop still in the ground.
Heavy rainfall and gale-force winds over 100 km/h battered Northern Tasmania on Saturday night and Sunday, but no serious damage to property was recorded, according to the State Emergency Service.
Advertisement
But berry farms, including raspberries, blackberries and others, are near the end of their season, with many of the crops still on the ground, and were vulnerable to the weekend gales.
Denis Serban, operations manager at Burlington Berries south of Launceston, confirmed the strong wind tore small holes in the plastic coverings of his polytunnels as he prepares to pick the last of his crop. But he said the damage was minor.
"We didn't get much impact, the wind has ripped small rips in the plastic coverings ... also there is flooding on one field we were preparing and that will require two days' work to fix," he said.
"We got lucky - this has been one of the worst seasons for wind damage," he said. Wind in January-March this year caused about $90,000 worth of damage, he confirmed.
The farm now has now installed barriers and windbreaks that should help to protect the crop areas.
But more extreme weather may be on the way - the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed a complex low-pressure system is moving across the state. It forecast more cold weather until next week, with gales up to 100 km/h expected across the state on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.